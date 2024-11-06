Fantasy Football
Jordan Whitehead Injury: Unavailable for practice Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 6, 2024

Whitehead (quadriceps) did not participate at the Buccaneers' practice Wednesday.

Whitehead compiled nine total tackles (five solo) in Monday's 30-24 loss to Kansas City, but he may have left the contest a little worse for wear. The safety will have two more chances to return to practice this week and move past the quadriceps issue ahead of Sunday's matchup with the 49ers.

