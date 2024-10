Whitehead registered six tackles (five solo) in a 33-16 Week 4 victory over the Eagles on Sunday.

Whitehead tied for second on the Buccaneers in stops behind linebacker Lavonte David. Whitehead has recorded at least six tackles in all four of Tampa Bay's contests so far this year, giving him a reliable IDP floor. The safety is coming off a career-best 97 stops last season as a member of the Jets.