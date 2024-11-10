Jordan Whitehead News: Good to go for Week 10

Whitehead (quadriceps) has been cleared to play against the 49ers on Sunday, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Despite opening the week with back-to-back DNPs, Whitehead gave himself a chance to play Sunday after logging a limited practice session Friday. Despite the quadriceps injury, Whitehead has played through lower-body injuries since early October, so he'll likely see a heavy snap count Sunday. Through the first nine games of the regular season, Whitehead has logged 59 tackles (36 solo) and three pass defenses.