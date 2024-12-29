Jordan Whitehead News: Returning to action

Whitehead (pectoral) is active for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

As expected, Whitehead was activated off injured reserve Saturday and will suit up Sunday for the first time since suffering a pectoral injury against the Giants in Week 12. He should replace Mike Edwards in the starting lineup at safety, but Whitehead may face some limitations during his return. Over 11 appearances this season, Whitehead has recorded 76 tackles (47 solo) and three pass defenses.