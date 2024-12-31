Fantasy Football
Jordan Whitehead News: Three tackles in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 31, 2024

Whitehead recorded three tackles (two solo) in the Buccaneers' 48-14 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

The veteran safety was making his return after a four-game stay on injured reserve due to a pectoral injury. Whitehead played on all 47 defensive snaps, and although his tackle total tied a season low, the fact he appears fully past his injury is of overriding importance with the Buccaneers still harboring playoff hopes.

