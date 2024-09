Jordan Whitehead: Solid tackle output in loss

Whitehead tallied six tackles (three solo) in the Buccaneers' 26-7 loss to the Broncos on Sunday.

The veteran safety tied with several teammates for third in tackles on the afternoon for the Buccaneers. Whitehead has played the last two games without Antoine Winfield (foot) alongside him in the defensive backfield, and the former has collected 17 tackles (11 solo) and a defensed pass over that span.