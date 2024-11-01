Jordan Whittington Injury: Deemed questionable

Whittington (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Whittington was a limited practice participant Wednesday through Friday, after playing limited snaps Week 7 and sitting out Week 8 entirely. The participation level is an upgrade from last week, leaving both Whittington and fellow Rams wideout Puka Nacua (knee) questionable for Sunday's game.