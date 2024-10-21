Jordan Whittington Injury: Estimated as non-participant

Whittington (shoulder) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimate, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Per Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site, coach Sean McVay noted Monday that Whittington being limited to nine snaps on offense versus the Raiders on Sunday was a result of the wideout not being able to practice a lot last week due to his shoulder injury. With that in mind, McVay added that he hopes Whittington will have "a little bit more of a workload" Thursday night against the Vikings.