Jordan Whittington Injury: Returns to practice Tuesday

Whittington (shoulder) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice session, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Whittington played through a shoulder injury during the Rams' Week 7 win over the Raiders, though he finished the game with zero targets. The rookie sixth-round pick was listed as a DNP on Monday's practice estimate, but he was able to see the field during Tuesday's session. Barring any setbacks, he should be good to go for Thursday's game against the Vikings, though Whittington would likely see his offensive snaps significantly decrease should one or both of Puka Nacua (knee) and Cooper Kupp (ankle) return.