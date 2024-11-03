Jordan Whittington Injury: Sitting out again Sunday

Whittington (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's game at Seattle, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Whittington thus is missing a second straight contest due to a shoulder injury, but he was able to practice in a limited capacity in all three Week 9 practices, indicating he's drawing closer to a return to action. With Whittington sidelined, Tutu Atwell, Demarcus Robinson, Tyler Johnson and Xavier Smith will be the tertiary wide receivers behind the top duo of Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua.