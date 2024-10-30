Jordan Whittington Injury: Will be limited Wednesday

Head coach Sean McVay said Whittington (shoulder) will be a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Whittington managed just one capped session last week before the Rams ruled him out for a Week 8 matchup with the Vikings. He'll thus aim to string together multiple practice appearances this week as the Rams prep for Sunday's visit to Seattle. Even when Whittington is cleared to return, he'll find snaps and targets difficult to come by with Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua now healthy again after multi-game absences.