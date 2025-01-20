Jordan Whittington News: Earns 11 snaps on offense

Whittington secured his only target for 12 yards during Sunday's 28-22 divisional round loss to the Eagles.

Notably, Whittington easily outpaced fellow backup Tutu Atwell, who only recorded two snaps on offense, in playing time. The sixth-round rookie carved out a small role on offense in the 2024 campaign, putting up a 22-293-0 receiving line while tacking on a pair of rushing attempts for 12 yards. Whittington's role may increase in 2025, as both Demarcus Robinson and the aforementioned Atwell are unrestricted free agents, and Whittington's production when pressed into the starting lineup was solid, including seven catches for 89 yards in a Week 5 loss to Green Bay.