Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jordan Whittington headshot

Jordan Whittington News: Remains uninvolved on offense

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 18, 2024

Whittington went without a target while playing 10 of the Rams' 65 snaps on offense in Thursday's 12-6 win over the 49ers. He also returned two kickoffs for 51 yards.

Since making waves after recording 13 receptions for 151 yards on 18 targets between Weeks 4 and 5, Whittington has largely been an afterthought on offense. Shortly after Whittington's pair of breakout games, the Rams returned Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua from injuries, and the rookie's opportunities have been limited as a result. Whittington hasn't even drawn a target over his last seven outings while playing just 44 total snaps on offense.

Jordan Whittington
Los Angeles Rams
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now