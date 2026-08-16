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Jordon Riley Injury: Unlikely to return for camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

Riley (Achilles) is not expected to be back for training camp, Weston Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Riley continues to work his way back from a torn Achilles tendon he suffered in Week 17 of the 2025 regular season. Coach Matt LaFleur praised the nose tackle's recovery effort, but the team still does not expect him back soon. The 28-year-old's return date now lies somewhere near the start of the regular season and it is unclear how many games he may miss.

Jordon Riley
Green Bay Packers
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