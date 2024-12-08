Jordon Riley News: Able to play Week 14
Riley (knee) is active for Sunday's matchup against the Saints, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Riley entered Sunday deemed questionable to suit up after being limited in practice throughout the week, but he'll be able to give it a go against New Orleans. The second-year nose tackle could be in line for a healthy dose of defensive snaps with Dexter Lawrence (elbow) on injured reserve.
