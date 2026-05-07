Jordon Vaughn News: Latches on with Indianapolis

The Colts signed Vaughn as an undrafted free agent Thursday.

Vaughn wrapped his collegiate career at Abilene Christian in 2025, turning 114 carries into 671 yards and eight touchdowns while also catching 11 passes for 72 yards over 13 contests. The running back possesses a sizeable 6-foot-3, 235-pound frame, which he'll look to use to his advantage of at rookie minicamp beginning Friday.