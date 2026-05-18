Jordon Vaughn News: Let go by Colts

Vaughn was waived by the Colts on Monday.

Vaughn signed with Indianapolis in early May prior to the start of rookie minicamp. However, with the addition of fellow undrafted running back Anderson Castle, Vaughn will be on the lookout for a new home. The rookie out of Abilene Christian finished the 2025 season with 114 carries for 671 yards and eight touchdowns, while also catching 11 passes for 72 yards over 13 games.