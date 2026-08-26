Jordyn Brooks Injury: Back in action
Brooks (undisclosed) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Brooks is set to miss Friday's preseason finale against the Falcons but is all ready to go for Week 1 against the Raiders. The starting middle linebacker seems to have worked past his unknown injury and is being kept out for precautionary reasons.
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