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Jordyn Brooks Injury: Back in action

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Brooks (undisclosed) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Brooks is set to miss Friday's preseason finale against the Falcons but is all ready to go for Week 1 against the Raiders. The starting middle linebacker seems to have worked past his unknown injury and is being kept out for precautionary reasons.

Jordyn Brooks
Miami Dolphins
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