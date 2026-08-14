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Jordyn Brooks Injury: DNP on Friday due to injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 14, 2026

Brooks (undisclosed) did not play in the Dolphins' 20-7 preseason loss to the Commanders on Friday due to a "minor" injury, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.

The nature of Brooks' injury isn't clear, but his absence from Friday's contest was a precautionary move. The 2020 first-rounder can be considered day-to-day, so he could be available for the Dolphins' second preseason game against the Giants on Saturday, Aug. 22. Brooks inked a three-year, $51.3 million contract extension with Miami in late July after leading the NFL with 183 total tackles (99 solo) across 17 regular-season games in 2025.

Jordyn Brooks
Miami Dolphins
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