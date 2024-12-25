Fantasy Football
Jordyn Brooks headshot

Jordyn Brooks Injury: Estimated as limited participant

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 25, 2024

Brooks (quadriceps) was listed as a limited participant in Baltimore's practice estimate Wednesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Brooks' estimation as a limited participant is an encouraging sign that the quadriceps injury he suffered during the team's Week 16 win over the 49ers is not serious. Based on his availability in practice on Thursday and Friday, the 27-year-old should have a chance to play in Sunday's matchup versus the Browns

