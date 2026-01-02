Brooks missed the first two practices of Week 18 prep while tending to a hamstring injury he sustained against the Buccaneers in Week 17. The NFL's leading tackler earned the questionable tag after logging a limited session Friday, and his status will be officially known when the Dolphins announce their list of inactive players approximately 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. Brooks has yet to miss a game this season, but K.J. Britt and Willie Gay would be poised to start at linebacker if Brooks is unable to play.