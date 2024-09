Jordyn Brooks: Logs nine tackles vs. Seahawks

Brooks ended Sunday's 17-3 loss to the Seahawks with nine tackles (three solo).

Brooks tied with Jordan Poyer for most tackles on the Dolphins on Sunday. Brooks has played every single defensive snap through the first three games of the regular season and has accrued 19 tackles (eight solo) and one pass defended. The 2020 first-round pick is on pace to record his fourth consecutive 100-tackle season.