Jordyn Brooks News: Another impressive outing in win

Brooks recorded nine total tackles (seven solo), including one tackle for loss, in Sunday's 34-15 win over the Patriots.

The first-year Dolphin continues to prove why Miami made him one of the highest-paid inside linebackers in the NFL this past offseason, as he's posted nine or more tackles in four of his last five games. Brooks has appeared in all 11 of Miami's games this season, recording 95 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, and defending four passes. He's expected to remain a viable IDP piece as the Dolphins travel to take on the Packers on Thanksgiving Day in Week 13.