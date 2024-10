Brooks recorded 13 total tackles (nine solo), including 1.0 sacks, in Monday's 31-12 loss to the Titans.

Brooks was very active in Week 4, compiling a season-high 13 takedowns against Tennessee. Additionally, the linebacker secured his first sack of the year in the third quarter, bringing down Mason Rudolph. Through four games in 2024, Brooks has registered 32 total tackles (17 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and two passes defensed.