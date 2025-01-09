Jordyn Brooks News: Finishes as team tackle leader

Brooks made six tackles (three solo) and one pass breakup during Miami's 32-20 loss to the Jets on Sunday.

Brooks concludes the year with a team-high 143 tackles (86 solo), including 3.0 sacks, plus six passes defensed and two fumble recoveries. Despite leading Miami in stops, that number marks just the third-best total of Brooks' five-year career. He has one year remaining on his contract with the team, and though the Dolphins have a potential 'out' in the deal for only $6.7 million in dead cap, this defense can't exactly afford to move on from one of its few difference makers.