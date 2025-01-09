Jordyn Brooks News: Finishes as team tackle leader
Brooks made six tackles (three solo) and one pass breakup during Miami's 32-20 loss to the Jets on Sunday.
Brooks concludes the year with a team-high 143 tackles (86 solo), including 3.0 sacks, plus six passes defensed and two fumble recoveries. Despite leading Miami in stops, that number marks just the third-best total of Brooks' five-year career. He has one year remaining on his contract with the team, and though the Dolphins have a potential 'out' in the deal for only $6.7 million in dead cap, this defense can't exactly afford to move on from one of its few difference makers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now