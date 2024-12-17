Jordyn Brooks News: Makes eight stops against Houston

Brooks racked up eight tackles (six solo) and recovered one fumble during Miami's 20-12 loss to the Texans in Week 15.

Brooks missed just one snap on defense versus the Texans, continuing to handle an every-down role. The veteran linebacker's consistent ability to rack up stops makes him a high-floor fantasy asset in IDP formats, though with only 2.0 sacks across 14 appearances, Brooks admittedly doesn't boast an exceptionally high ceiling. He'll work to keep up his momentum versus San Francisco on Sunday.