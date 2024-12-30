Jordyn Brooks News: Nine tackles vs. Cleveland

Brooks tallied nine tackles (eight solo) during Sunday's 20-3 win over the Browns.

Brooks finished Sunday's game as the Dolphins' second-leading tackler behind Tyrel Dodson (15). Brooks has logged at least seven combined tackles in 14 of 16 games this season, and on the year he's up to 137 tackles (83 solo), including 3.0 sacks, five pass defenses and two fumble recoveries. He'll look to add to his total in a must-win game against the Jets next Sunday.