Jordyn Brooks News: Team-high 12 tackles vs. Vegas
Brooks finished Sunday's 34-19 win over the Raiders with 12 tackles (eight solo).
Brooks has now logged at least 11 combined tackles in two consecutive games and has reached that mark three times during the regular season. Brooks has played every single defensive snap, and he is up to 85 tackles (49 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and four pass defenses through 10 regular-season games.
