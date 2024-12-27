Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jordyn Brooks headshot

Jordyn Brooks News: Will be able to play Week 17

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 27, 2024

Brooks (quadriceps/knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's contest against Cleveland.

Brooks was injured in the second half of Sunday's win over the 49ers and wasn't able to return. He was listed as a limited practice participant throughout this week, but he appears set to suit up Sunday. Brooks has already recorded 128 tackles this season, marking his fourth straight campaign reaching the triple-digit mark.

Jordyn Brooks
Miami Dolphins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now