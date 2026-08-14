Jordyn Tyson Injury: Hamstring injury confirmed by coach
Coach Kellen Moore confirmed Friday that Tyson is dealing with a right hamstring injury, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Tyson missed time over the spring with an injury but was cleared for the start of training camp last month. He has an injury history with the hamstring, but Moore indicated the new injury isn't related to the one Tyson dealt with prior to the 2026 Draft. The Saints are gathering more information, with Moore noting that the team "will know more in the next few days," but it sounds like Tyson could be dealing with a multi-week injury as Week 1 approaches. New Orleans kicks off its regular season with a road game against the Lions on Sept. 13.
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