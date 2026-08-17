Jordyn Tyson Injury: In line to miss roughly two months

Tyson is expected to miss about two months due to the hamstring injury he suffered last week, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Per the report, Tyson sought multiple medical opinions on an injury that coach Kellen Moore indicated is separate from the one he dealt with in the spring, but the 2026 first-rounder now appears to be on track to miss time out of the gate this season. We'll await further word and confirmation of a timetable from the Saints, who will continue to evaluate the wideout's injury, but Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football indicates that starting the campaign on IR -- which would force him to miss at least four games -- is a possibility for Tyson. In his looming absence, Devaughn Vele, Bryce Lance (undisclosed) and Barion Brown are candidates to see added reps alongside Chris Olave, the team's top healthy WR.