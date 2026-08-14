Jordyn Tyson Injury: Injury timetable TBD, could impact Week 1 status
Coach Kellen Moore acknowledged that Tyson's right hamstring injury "could" linger into the start of the regular season, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
"We've just got to let these experts evaluate this and then we'll put together a plan," Moore said. "Not going to jump to conclusions. I don't have a doctor in front of my name, so I'm not going to jump to put together a timeline on it." Tyson -- who is reportedly seeking multiple opinions, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network -- was injured in practice Thursday and has dealt with hamstring issues in the past. If he's unable to play Week 1 against the Lions on Sunday, Sept. 13, the Saints would need to lean more on Devaughn Vele and rookie Bryce Lance behind Chris Olave.
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