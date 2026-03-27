Jordyn Tyson headshot

Jordyn Tyson Injury: Plans to work out April 17

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Tyson (hamstring) isn't working out Friday at Arizona State's pro day, but he plans to work out for NFL teams in mid-April, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.

Tyson initially injured his hamstring in mid-October, missing a month of action for ASU before returning for two games in late November. He caught just four passes in those two contests, making an early exit from the second game due to an aggravation of the hamstring injury. Tyson's college film and per-snap production are that of a top-10 pick, but a lengthy medical record could drop him somewhat lower. In addition to the lingering hamstring injury, he tore his ACL, MCL and PCL in 2022, and then fractured his clavicle in 2024. Tyson isn't expected to run a 40-yard dash before the NFL Draft, but ESPN's Field Yates reports that the 21-year-old plans to go through positional drills April 17 to prove his health to potential draft-day suitors.

Jordyn Tyson
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordyn Tyson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordyn Tyson See More
2026 NFL Mock Draft: Three-Round NFL Draft Update
NFL
2026 NFL Mock Draft: Three-Round NFL Draft Update
Author Image
Mario Puig
9 days ago
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Rookie ADP Movement After the NFL Scouting Combine
NFL
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Rookie ADP Movement After the NFL Scouting Combine
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
21 days ago
NFL Draft: Post-Combine Rookie Top-70 Rankings
NFL
NFL Draft: Post-Combine Rookie Top-70 Rankings
Author Image
Mario Puig
25 days ago
DraftKings NFL Best Ball ADP: Jordyn Tyson Shines in Cross-Site ADP Comparison
NFL
DraftKings NFL Best Ball ADP: Jordyn Tyson Shines in Cross-Site ADP Comparison
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
31 days ago
Underdog Best Ball Fantasy Football: Rookie ADP Breakdown
NFL
Underdog Best Ball Fantasy Football: Rookie ADP Breakdown
Author Image
Mario Puig
32 days ago