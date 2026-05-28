Jordyn Tyson Injury: Remains limited at OTAs
Tyson (undisclosed) has remained a limited participant at OTAs this week, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.
The No. 8 overall pick in the Draft last month, Tyson was dealing with an injury during rookie minicamp earlier this month and has remained limited to start OTAs. The nature of the injury isn't known, but Tyson has been dressed out in full pads and a helmet, suggesting it's not an overly serious issue. Devaughn Vele has been getting extra reps with the first-team offense with Tyson limited to 7-on-7 work. Tyson should be ready for training camp later this summer.
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