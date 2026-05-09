Jordyn Tyson Injury: Sits out of Saturday's practice

Tyson did not participate in Saturday's rookie minicamp practice due to a "minor injury," Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Saints head coach Kellen Moore clarified that Tyson is dealing with a soft-tissue injury and that his absence Saturday was planned, per Underhill. Tyson participated in Friday's session, and there's no indication that it will impact his ability to participate in future offseason programs. The Arizona State product was the eighth-overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft, and his addition gives the Saints a lethal one-two punch at wide receiver alongside Chris Olave.