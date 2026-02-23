Jordyn Tyson headshot

Jordyn Tyson News: No on-field workouts at NFL Combine

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 23, 2026 at 7:33pm

Tyson (hamstring) won't be doing any on-field workouts or testing at the NFL Scouting Combine, Dane Brugler of The Athletic reports.

Tyson is continuing to work his way back from a hamstring injury that he originally suffered in mid-October against Texas Tech. The wide receiver was limited to nine games in his final season at Arizona State, and although he has long been slotted in as one of the top playmakers entering the 2026 NFL Draft, the lingering injury may drop his draft stock. The on-field workouts will take place Saturday for wide receivers, quarterbacks and running backs, but Tyson will be unavailable. He could now be setting his sights on returning to the field for Arizona State's Pro Day in March, though a date has yet to be announced for that event.

Jordyn Tyson
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordyn Tyson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordyn Tyson See More
NFL Draft: 2026 NFL Draft Two-Round Mock
NFL
NFL Draft: 2026 NFL Draft Two-Round Mock
Author Image
Mario Puig
4 days ago
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Early Bargain on Jeremiyah Love?
NFL
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Early Bargain on Jeremiyah Love?
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
7 days ago
NFL Combine 2026: Ten Top Prospects to Watch
NFL
NFL Combine 2026: Ten Top Prospects to Watch
Author Image
Mario Puig
11 days ago
2026 Fantasy Football Rankings: The Difference Between Rankings and Projections
NFL
2026 Fantasy Football Rankings: The Difference Between Rankings and Projections
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
14 days ago
Fantasy Football Rankings: 2026 Rookie Rankings
NFL
Fantasy Football Rankings: 2026 Rookie Rankings
Author Image
Mario Puig
14 days ago