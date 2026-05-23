Jordyn Tyson News: On a maintenance plan

Tyson, who practiced once during the Saints' two-day rookie minicamp earlier this month, was one of several players on a "maintenance plan" to build them back up after having previously missed time with an injury, Katherine Terrell of ESPN reports.

At the time, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football noted that Tyson, who was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, dealt with a hamstring issue during the pre-draft process, so it's not surprising that the team was inclined to manage the wideout's reps during the rookie minicamp. Next up for Tyson and his teammates will be OTA sessions May 27-28, at which point Tyson will have an opportunity to work toward claiming a key role in a New Orleans passing offense that also features WR Chris Olave and TE Juwan Johnson. As long as he can avoid the injury bug going forward, Tyson is on track to earn significant snaps out of the gate this season alongside Olave, a context that could result in immediate fantasy relevance for Tyson, an Arizona State product.