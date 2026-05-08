Joseph Manjack News: Pens UDFA deal

Manjack signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent Friday.

Manjack finished third on TCU in receptions (44), yards (579) and touchdowns (three) through 13 games in his fifth collegiate season. He'll join fellow undrafted rookie wide receivers Dane Key, Kolbe Katsis and Cameron Ross. Five receivers have likely already locked up spots on team, meaning Manjack is likely heading for the practice squad.