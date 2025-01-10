Fantasy Football
Joseph Ngata headshot

Joseph Ngata News: Joins Eagles' practice squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 10, 2025

The Eagles signed Ngata to their practice squad Friday.

Ngata was waived from the Eagles' injured reserve list in early September with an injury settlement, but he's since tried out with other teams, suggesting he's moved past his ankle issue. The 24-year-old wideout from Clemson has yet to appear in an NFL game after going undrafted in 2023. He recorded 526 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 41 receptions during his final collegiate season.

