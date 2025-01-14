Fantasy Football
Joseph Ngata

Joseph Ngata News: Let loose by Philadelphia

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 14, 2025

The Eagles cut Ngata from their practice squad Tuesday.

Ngata signed with Philadelphia's practice squad last Friday, but he didn't stick around long. The 24-year-old Clemson product has yet to see action in an NFL game after initially signing with Philly as an undrafted free agent in May of 2023. In a related move Tuesday, the Eagles signed wideout Elijah Cooks to their practice squad.

Joseph Ngata
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
