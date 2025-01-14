Joseph Ngata News: Let loose by Philadelphia
The Eagles cut Ngata from their practice squad Tuesday.
Ngata signed with Philadelphia's practice squad last Friday, but he didn't stick around long. The 24-year-old Clemson product has yet to see action in an NFL game after initially signing with Philly as an undrafted free agent in May of 2023. In a related move Tuesday, the Eagles signed wideout Elijah Cooks to their practice squad.
Joseph Ngata
Free Agent
