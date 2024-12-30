Joseph Ossai News: Has another good start
Ossai recorded eight tackles (five solo) including 0.5 sacks and a forced fumble along with a pass defensed during Sunday's 30-24 overtime win versus the Broncos.
Ossai retained an expanded role in Week 17 with Sam Hubbard still tending to a knee injury, and he again made the most of his increased opportunities, forcing a fumble for a second straight game. His snap share in Week 18 at Pittsburgh will still largely depend on the health of Hubbard.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now