Joseph Ossai News: Has another good start

Ossai recorded eight tackles (five solo) including 0.5 sacks and a forced fumble along with a pass defensed during Sunday's 30-24 overtime win versus the Broncos.

Ossai retained an expanded role in Week 17 with Sam Hubbard still tending to a knee injury, and he again made the most of his increased opportunities, forcing a fumble for a second straight game. His snap share in Week 18 at Pittsburgh will still largely depend on the health of Hubbard.