Joseph Ossai News: Joining Jets on three-year deal
Ossai (ankle) agreed to a three-year, $36 million contract with the Jets on Monday, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.
Ossai has recovered from the ankle injury that sidelined him down the stretch for the Bengals in 2025. He had 5.0 sacks in 14 games prior to the injury, tying his career high from the previous season. Ossai's new deal, which includes $22.5 million in guaranteed money, can become official Wednesday at the start of the new league year. He projects as a starter at defensive end for the Jets at this point, though that could change if the team adds a pass rusher with the second pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
