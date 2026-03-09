Joseph Ossai headshot

Joseph Ossai News: Joining Jets on three-year deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Ossai (ankle) agreed to a three-year, $36 million contract with the Jets on Monday, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Ossai has recovered from the ankle injury that sidelined him down the stretch for the Bengals in 2025. He had 5.0 sacks in 14 games prior to the injury, tying his career high from the previous season. Ossai's new deal, which includes $22.5 million in guaranteed money, can become official Wednesday at the start of the new league year. He projects as a starter at defensive end for the Jets at this point, though that could change if the team adds a pass rusher with the second pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Joseph Ossai
New York Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joseph Ossai See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joseph Ossai See More
Gameday Injuries: Week 18
NFL
Gameday Injuries: Week 18
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
64 days ago
NFL Game Previews: Week 18 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Week 18 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
65 days ago
NFL Week 17 Game Previews: Rams-Falcons Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Week 17 Game Previews: Rams-Falcons Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
71 days ago
Gameday Injuries: Week 17
NFL
Gameday Injuries: Week 17
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
71 days ago
NFL Game Previews: Week 17 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Week 17 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
72 days ago