Joseph Ossai headshot

Joseph Ossai News: Re-signing with Cincinnati

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Ossai and the Bengals have agreed to a one-year, $7-million deal, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The move comes after the defensive end recorded career highs in defensive snaps (543), tackles (46), sacks (5.0) and forced fumbles (two). It also comes with fellow defensive end Trey Hendrickson on the trade block. Ossai, who missed his rookie season with a meniscus injury, has started just three of the 47 regular-season games he's appeared in over the last three campaigns, but he might have a chance to start in 2025.

Joseph Ossai
Cincinnati Bengals
