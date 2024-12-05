Josey Jewell Injury: Downgrades to DNP on Thursday

Jewell (hamstring) did not participate in Thursday's practice.

Jewell practiced in a limited capacity on Wednesday, so his lack of participation Thursday represents a clear step in the wrong direction. The veteran linebacker was Carolina's leading tackler Week 13 against the Buccaneers and is an integral every-down player for a defensive front that can't spare any more attrition to injury. He'll likely need to practice in at least a limited capacity Friday for any chance of being available for Sunday's road matchup against the Eagles.