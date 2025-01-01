Josey Jewell Injury: Held out of practice Wednesday

Jewell (concussion) didn't practice Wednesday.

Jewell is no longer listed as having a quadriceps injury, as he was last week, but the linebacker continues to be in concussion protocol and still isn't practicing. The 30-year-old missed this past Sunday's Week 17 game against Tampa Bay and isn't certain to be able to return for the Panthers' season finale Sunday against Atlanta. Chandler Wooten stepped into a starting role last week in Jewell's stead.