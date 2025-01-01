Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Josey Jewell headshot

Josey Jewell Injury: Held out of practice Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 1, 2025

Jewell (concussion) didn't practice Wednesday.

Jewell is no longer listed as having a quadriceps injury, as he was last week, but the linebacker continues to be in concussion protocol and still isn't practicing. The 30-year-old missed this past Sunday's Week 17 game against Tampa Bay and isn't certain to be able to return for the Panthers' season finale Sunday against Atlanta. Chandler Wooten stepped into a starting role last week in Jewell's stead.

Josey Jewell
Carolina Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now