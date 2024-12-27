Josey Jewell Injury: Out for Week 17

Jewell (neck/head/quadriceps) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bucs.

Carolina is dipping deep into its reserves for help at linebacker this late into the season. With Jewell out for Week 17, he joins Trevin Wallace (shoulder/IR), Shaq Thompson (Achilles/IR) and Claudin Cherelus (toe/IR) on the sidelines. The Panthers are down to Jacoby Windmon, Jon Rhattigan and Chandler Wooten as their healthy linebackers ahead of a date with Bucky Irving.