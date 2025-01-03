Josey Jewell Injury: Out for Week 18 finale

Jewell (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

Jewell was DNP all week long and will miss a second straight contest due to the concussion. Jewell's 2024 ends with 97 tackles (51 solo), including seven TFLs and 3.5 sacks, seven pass breakups, including one interception, and a pair of fumble recoveries across 12 appearances. Chandler Wooten should once again fill in at linebacker for Week 18 against Atlanta.