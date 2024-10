Jewell (hamstring/groin) is out for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Jewell will miss another week after sitting out Carolina's defeat to the Bears in Week 5. The veteran linebacker logged a DNP during each practice this week, meaning his absence could extend further into the season. With Jewell out, more playing time should open up for Trevin Wallace as it did last week against Chicago.