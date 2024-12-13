Josey Jewell Injury: Questionable after full practice

Jewell (hamstring) practiced in full Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Jewell managed to play through his hamstring injury Week 14 versus Philadelphia, and handle 100 percent of defensive snaps, which bodes well for his chances of gaining clearance versus Dallas. Official clarity on Jewell's status will arrive no later than 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.