Josey Jewell Injury: Still nursing hamstring injury
Jewell (hamstring) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Jewell has played through a hamstring injury through most of December, but that hasn't caused a dip in his production as he's logged 10 total tackles in each of his last three games. Unless he downgrades to a DNP on Friday's injury report, Jewell is expected to play against the Cardinals on Sunday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now