Josey Jewell headshot

Josey Jewell Injury: Still nursing hamstring injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 19, 2024

Jewell (hamstring) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Jewell has played through a hamstring injury through most of December, but that hasn't caused a dip in his production as he's logged 10 total tackles in each of his last three games. Unless he downgrades to a DNP on Friday's injury report, Jewell is expected to play against the Cardinals on Sunday.

Josey Jewell
Carolina Panthers
